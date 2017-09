LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The worldwide equity sell-off of the last two weeks has been exacerbated by the “poor positioning” of many investors, including hedge funds, said Fidelity Worldwide Investments’ equities global chief investment officer Dominic Rossi.

“The market correction has been exaggerated due to poor positioning. The hedge funds have been caught on the wrong side,” Rossi told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)