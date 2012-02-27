FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, trades flat
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St bounces back, trades flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday from near 1 percent losses after the open to turn flat in late morning trading.

Consumer stocks led gains, with housing sector stocks ahead after data showed that signed contracts for U.S. home resales rose to a nearly two-year high in January, further evidence of a recovery in the housing market.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.92 points, or 0.05 percent, to 12,989.87. The S&P 500 Index gained 0.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,366.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,968.86.

