BofA/Merrill Lynch sees smaller gain for S&P 500 in 2015

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Analysts at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch said on Tuesday they expect the S&P 500 to hit 2,200 at the end of 2015.

That increase would translate into a 6.78 percent gain from the close on Monday, following a 29.6 percent gain in 2013 and a gain so far this year of 11.5 percent.

Gross domestic product is seen growing at a 3.3 percent rate next year, while the 10-year Treasury yield is seen rising to 2.75 percent by the end of 2015. The yield was at 2.257 percent at the end of the session on Monday. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Nick Zieminski)