Investors boost French equity holdings as government launches reforms

* Investors looking to turn overweight France - survey

* Reforms rammed through parliament in February, economy improving

* Sentiment towards French equities rapidly improved in past month

* Recent measures remain mild compared with Spain, Italy

By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson

LONDON/PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - International investors are boosting their holdings in French stocks after the Socialist government launched a long-awaited economic overhaul, even though they believe much reform work remains to be done.

The French market has been among the most unfancied in Europe in recent years, but it has outperformed some of its main euro zone peers since Prime Minister Manuel Valls forced a reform bill through parliament a month ago.

While far from an investors’ favourite, the drive to cut regulations has encouraged fund managers to boost their allocations in France, seeking value shares in firms exposed to the euro zone’s second biggest economy as it starts to revive.

“The response from international investors on the signs that the government language has changed and reforms are starting to be implemented in France is quite significant,” said Paras Anand, head of European equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment.

“If you go back only 12 months ago, it was felt that the government leadership had no enthusiasm to put in place pro-competitiveness, pro-business measures. Now it seems the tide has turned.”

President Francois Hollande shifted to more pro-business policies last year in the hope of boosting economic growth. Then his government pushed the reform bill through parliament last month by decree, cutting red tape in a range of areas including shop opening hours and job dismissal procedures, while exposing the legal profession to more competition.

According to a fund manager survey from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released on Tuesday, investors plan to have a 13 percent “overweight” position on the French equity market over the next 12 months. This contrasts to last month’s survey in which the fund managers said they planned to have an “underweight” position on the country.

“We are now optimistic, more so than at any time previously under Hollande. Before, we had no reason to be optimistic,” said Frederique Carrier, European equity fund manager at RBC Wealth Management. “While we need to see more reforms, we see attractively valued companies in this market.”

In recent years, investors have preferred the robust performance of Germany or value to be found in markets on the euro zone’s periphery.

France’s CAC 40 is up about 60 percent since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi promised to save the euro in mid-2012, easing the region’s crisis. However, in the same period Spain’s IBEX and Italy’s FTSE MIB have both gained around 80 percent, while Germany’s DAX , which includes dividends, has risen 85 percent.

This underperformance makes French stocks more attractive now that the government is starting to act. It has also announced plans for fresh labour reforms to be voted on before the summer.

As a result, the French market may now be starting to catch up. In the month since the Valls government survived a no-confidence vote triggered by the bill, the CAC has risen 5.1 percent, compared with gains of 4.2 percent on the FTSE MIB and 2.6 percent on the IBEX.

France’s economy is showing signs of improvement. Consumer confidence is rising and activity in the private sector is expanding at the fastest rate in more than three years, although manufacturing continues to show weakness.

The OECD raised its target on Wednesday for French growth this year to 1.1 percent, from 0.3 percent in its November outlook.

One of the best ways to play the recovery is through real estate companies such as Unibail-Rodamco, Klepierre and Fonciere des Regions, which have a strong exposure to the domestic economy, said Roelf Groeneveld, fund manager at ING IM.

“These are quality companies, and they offer very high dividend yields versus the yields you get on French bonds. We’re ‘overweight’ France in our fund,” he said.

However, a number of analysts and fund managers view the recent reforms as mild by the standards of countries such as Spain and Italy.

“France is still falling behind in terms of current account deficit, public spending, competitiveness, corporate margins and fiscal policy,” said Philippe Ithurbide, head of research, analysis and strategy at Amundi, which has 850 billion euros ($902 billion) in assets under management.

“There’s still a lot to do and the country is still being very slow to deal with these issues.” (editing by David Stamp)