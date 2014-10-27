Fall in Lloyds weighs on UK's FTSE 100

* Lloyds falls after only narrowly passing bank health check

* FTSE flat after rebounding off 15-month lows last week

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A fall in Lloyds Banking Group weighed on Britain’s top equity index on Monday, after Lloyds only narrowly passed a regulatory health check set out for Europe’s banking sector.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,392.30 points in early session trading, after it had managed a slight rebound last week back off 15-month lows reached earlier in October.

Lloyds was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 2.3 percent after Lloyds only narrowly passed a test set by European regulators to assess whether banks have enough capital to weather another economic crash, calling into question its chances of re-starting dividends.

Overall, roughly one in five of the euro zone’s top lenders failed landmark health checks at the end of last year but most have since repaired their finances, the European Central Bank said on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam said the results of the banking system’s health check showed that signs of overall weakness remained in Europe’s banking system and broader economy.

“Banks may be more willing, and in a better position, to take the loans and lend, but that doesn’t mean the demand will be there,” said Erlam.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, which marked its highest level since early 2000, before then losing ground and slumping to those 15-month lows in October.

Markus Huber, senior sales trader at Peregrine & Black, said some traders may be tempted to book profits on last week’s rebound up from the earlier low levels reached in October.

“Overall sentiment remains positive, however with markets having risen sharply over the past week, some profit taking would be in order,” said Huber. (Editing by Toby Chopra)