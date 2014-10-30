Rebound in UK's FTSE halted by drop in BT and commodity stocks

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct

* Commodity stocks impacted by rise in U.S. dollar

* Concerns about competition impact BT’s shares

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A fall in the share prices of commodity companies, and in telecoms group BT halted a rebound in Britain’s top equity index on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had continued over the last two days to rise off 15-month lows reached earlier in October, was down by 0.5 percent, or 29.11 points, at 6,424.76 points going into the close of the trading session.

Miners, commodity and oil related stocks, which have a heavy weighting in the FTSE, combined to take more than 20 points off the index.

Those sectors were impacted by a rise in the U.S. dollar, which rose on foreign exchange markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve painted a brighter picture of the U.S. economy and ended its quantitative easing (QE) bond purchase programme.

The Fed ended its QE programme on Wednesday and in a statement noted the improving U.S. labour market. While the Fed also said interest rates would remain low for a “considerable time,” the Fed’s statement helped to push up U.S. yields and increased the dollar’s appeal.

This, in turn, hit mining and energy stocks, since a rise in the dollar makes dollar-priced commodities - such as oil and copper - more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

“The ‘cheap’ dollars that had flooded the market are now being reduced and hence the dollar has appreciated against most major currencies, and commodities are once again looking pretty volatile ” said Spreadex trader Toby Goar.

BT FALLS

BT was among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks in percentage terms, retreating by 2.7 percent as concerns about increasing competition within BT’s sector took the shine off a rise in BT’s profits.

“Traders are starting to unwind positions in BT today as although this morning’s trading statement may have exceeded forecasts, it failed to mask the aggressive competition in the sector,” said Accendo Markets trader Aymen Azizi.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, but it then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets.

The index remains down by around 5 percent since the start of 2014. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)