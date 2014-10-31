Rally on Britain's FTSE continues after Japan stimulus boost

* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct

* Only four stocks down after Bank of Japan measures

* IAG, RBS rally after strong earnings reports

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index surged in early deals on Friday, after appetite for stocks globally was boosted by unexpected monetary stimulus in Japan, with Royal Bank of Scotland and airline IAG leading gainers after encouraging corporate reports.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.9 percent to 6,523.38 points by 0848 GMT after the Bank of Japan said it would accelerate purchases of Japanese government bonds as part of a massive stimulus package to boost growth and inflation.

In a broad-based rally on the FTSE, only four stocks were in negative territory, with the biggest losses coming from precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold, under pressure as safe-haven gold fell.

The index is up 2 percent this week, rising for its third straight session on Thursday after a rise in U.S. growth sparked a rally.

The measure from the Bank of Japan was welcomed after a volatile October that, at its trough, saw the FTSE down more than 9 percent for the month.

Investors have been concerned over global growth and wary of the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its stimulus programme, which happened on Wednesday.

The recent rally leaves the FTSE down just 1.7 percent in October on the last day of the month.

“It’s been a torrid month for investors,” said Mike McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive Investor.

“They’ll be hoping that the gains on the back of the U.S. economy, positive corporate earnings and the prospect of the Bank of Japan acting to support its economy, hopefully that will give us the upward momentum to start November strongly.”

Strong earnings news continued on Friday, with International Airlines Group up 3 percent after results, registering the FTSE’s biggest gain.

The British Airways-owner reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Friday and raised its forecast for the year.

Royal Bank of Scotland also rose after an update, up 2.6 percent, as profits came in ahead of forecasts.

Traders said there was relief around the update, and that the 500 million pounds ($799.15 million) set aside to cover various fines had been anticipated. ($1 = 0.6257 British Pounds) (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)