UK's FTSE gains, lifted by commodity stocks, Glaxo
February 13, 2015 / 9:03 AM / 3 years ago

UK's FTSE gains, lifted by commodity stocks, Glaxo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Glaxo lifted by UBS upgrade
    * Commodity stocks boosted by higher metal, oil price
    * FTSE up 0.5 pct

    By Sudip Kar-Gupta
    LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's top equity index
advanced on Friday, lifted by commodity stocks which benefited
from a rise in copper and oil prices.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.5 percent
at 6,860.72 points in early trading.
    London copper prices hit a three-week high, helping to drive
the FTSE 350 Mining Index up by 2.9 percent, while
oil stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose as the
price of crude approached gains of around 4 percent over the
week. 
    Healthcare company Glaxo rose 3.5 percent - the best FTSE
100 performer in percentage terms - after investment bank UBS
raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "sell".
 
    The FTSE's progress put it close to last year's peak of
6,904.86 points, which marked its highest level since early
2000.
    Traders said expectations that Greece could strike a deal
with its international creditors were also helping the FTSE.
    "The dual push from these commodities, alongside a clearing
of clouds over Europe, looks set to give the FTSE a better close
to the week than it could have hoped for, even as late as
Wednesday," said Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.
    The FTSE 100, which fell nearly 3 percent in 2014, is up
around 5 percent so far this year.

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by John Stonestreet)

