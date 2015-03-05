Rise in Aviva keeps UK's FTSE near record highs

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent

* Aviva leads FTSE higher after strong results

* Miners hit as China cuts growth target

* HSBC and RSA fall after going ex-dividend

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index steadied near its record high on Thursday, lifted by a rally in insurance stocks after positive results in the sector.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 6,933.20 points going into the middle of the trading session, close to a record of 6,974.26 set this month.

Insurer Aviva rose 5.4 percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100, after reporting a 6 percent rise in 2014 operating profit.

“The results are both broadly pleasing and in stark contrast to the travails of recent years, most notably the financial crisis and subsequent dividend cut in 2013,” said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown stockbrokers, commenting on Aviva’s results.

Rival insurer Friends Life also advanced 4.9 percent after reporting a 38 percent rise in operating profit before tax.

Shares in the broadcaster ITV rose 2.6 percent after HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Berenberg, JPMorgan, Nomura and Exane all raised their target prices for the stock, a day after it announced the return of cash to shareholders. Goldman also added ITV to its “conviction list”.

However, miners faced some selling pressure after China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, lowered its economic growth target for 2015 to around 7.0 percent after 7.5 percent in 2014. The FTSE 350 Mining Index fell 0.4 percent.

British bank HSBC and insurer RSA also fell 2.1 percent and 1.5 percent respectively as they went “ex-dividend”, meaning the stocks were trading without the attraction of their latest dividend.

Investors also awaited a meeting of the European Central Bank, which is due to start a bond-buying programme worth more than 1 trillion euros this month. The bank is expected to provide more details later in the day.

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) also holds a meeting later in the day, at which it is expected to keep interest rates at a record low.

“Nothing of significance is anticipated from today’s MPC meeting, so investors are reluctant to push that index any higher,” said John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley.