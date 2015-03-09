FTSE retreats further from record high, real estate stocks weigh

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.5 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index dropped for a second trading day on Monday, with property shares falling after a rise in gilt yields that made stocks paying a high dividend less attractive compared to the lower risk government debt.

The yield premium offered by 10-year British gilts over equivalent German government bonds widened to its highest since 1997 on Friday after robust labour data from the United States raised expectations of an interest rate hike there soon. Tracking U.S. Treasuries, 10-year gilt yields hit a three-month high.

“Bond-sensitive stocks are dragging the FTSE lower, with real estate shares seeing some selling pressure as these stocks are strongly correlated with UK bonds,” said Jawaid Afsar, trader at Securequity.

The FTSE 350 Real Estate Investment & Services index fell 1 percent, with companies such as Land Securities, British Land and Barratt Development down 1.3 to 2.1 percent.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 6,873.80 points by 0919 GMT after falling 0.7 percent on Friday, moving further away from a record high of 6,974.26 points set in the previous week.

“Investors remain broadly cautious as Friday’s strong U.S. jobs data potentially opens the door to a rate rise, maybe as early as this summer, and as data from China looks to be having some impact on the mining sector.” Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Keith Bowman said.

China’s exports jumped 48.3 percent in February from a year earlier, but imports fell 20.5 percent, producing a trade surplus of $60.6 billion for the month.

The UK mining index fell 0.5 percent, while the oil and gas index fell 1.1 percent, tracking a slide in Brent crude oil prices which fell towards $59 a barrel.

“Equity markets were overbought and some pullback has been likely. With the first rise in U.S. interest rates perhaps coming as early as June and uncertainties about the UK general election, the upside for equities markets looks limited,” John Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said. (Editing by Catherine Evans)