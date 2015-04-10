Britain's FTSE nears record high as real estate prospers

* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct, near record highs

* Property stocks on the rise

* Shire benefits from FDA granting priority review

* Election uncertainty fails to spread to stocks

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index advanced on Friday, nearing record highs, as real-estate stocks extended gains from a rebound in property prices and drugmaker Shire got a lift from a positive product review.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent to 7,041.60 points, close to a record 7,065.08 points reached in March.

Even though uncertainty before next month’s British election has weakened sterling, the benchmark UK stock market has continued to push higher.

Sterling got another knock after the UK reported industrial output barely grew in February, but equity traders said a weak pound could help British exporters and that individual companies were still seeing a lot of positive developments.

Shire shares rose 5.2 percent, the biggest gain on the FTSE 100, from a U.S. Food and Drug Administration decision to grant a priority review to its application for lifitegrast, a dry-eye disease treatment. The stock was catching up to its U.S.-listed ADRs, which rose overnight, traders said.

Homebuilders Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey also rose more than 2 percent, as did property-listing company Zoopla, a day after data pointed to a rebound in British house-price growth in March.

“Whatever form a new British coalition government takes, the UK still has a massive need to build more homes,” said Charles Hanover Investments’ partner Dafydd Davies.

ITV AT 15-YEAR HIGH

TV and media company ITV rose to a 15-year high after investment bank Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock.

However, mining stocks including Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto fell, hit by a renewed slide in prices for iron ore.

While neither the Conservatives nor the Labour Party is forecast to win an overall majority in Britain’s 650-seat parliament, Richard Buxton, the head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, said he was making no short-term portfolio changes and sticking to financial and cyclical stocks.

Buxton said investors prepared to take a long-term view on the market should use any drops in the FTSE before the May 7 vote to buy shares. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams, Larry King)