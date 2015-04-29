Mixed earnings see Britain's FTSE steady near all-time highs

* FTSE 100 flat

* BAT suffers as smokers cut back

* Next rises to the top of the index on good sales

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index stayed within reach of all-time highs on Wednesday as traders digested mixed earnings news on a busy day of corporate updates.

Weak numbers from the likes of British American Tobacco were partly counteracted by a boost from better-than-expected results from the likes of Next.

BAT, the world’s No. 2 cigarette maker, fell 2 percent after reporting a drop in revenue for the first quarter, hurt by the strength of the pound against various currencies and as more people cut back on smoking.

It was joint-biggest faller with Antofagasta after the Chilean miner cut its annual copper production forecast as it posted a fall in first-quarter copper output.

Miners fell 1.2 percent, the biggest sectoral faller, and the FTSE 100 was down 1.89 points, roughly flat in percentage terms, at 7,028.64 by 0750 GMT.

Barclays also edged lower, down 0.5 percent to 260p as it set aside another 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) to cover potential settlements for alleged foreign exchange manipulation, hitting profits and reflecting its struggle to put past problems behind it.

Traders said that the update was otherwise solid, boding well for the future.

“Today’s solid update owes much to the investment banking arm once again and has traders chatting of a share price above 300p this year,” Marc Kimsey, Senior Trader at Accendo Markets, said.

“In the near-term, provisions for another 800 million pounds will temper enthusiasm but in doing so create buying opportunities.”

The FTSE 100 was 1.5 percent away from a record high of 7,122.74 posted on Monday.

Traders said the index was likely to pause ahead of next week’s general election, with a drop in British consumer confidence potentially working against Prime Minister David Cameron ahead of the vote.

However, the FTSE received support near recent peaks from a raft of better-than-expected earnings in among the disappointing reports.

Next, Britain’s second-biggest clothing retailer, rose 2.9 percent, to the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard.

It maintained its annual profit forecast after posting first-quarter sales slightly ahead of its own guidance and said it would pay another special dividend.

Insurer Standard Life and London Stock Exchange both rose around 1 percent after reporting rises in assets under administration and revenues respectively. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)