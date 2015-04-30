Britain's FTSE falters as RBS shares retreat

* FTSE 100 extends retreat from earlier record high

* RBS falls after Q1 loss

* Royal Mail boosted as rival ditches UK expansion plan

* Shell rises as profits fall less than forecast

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index extended a pullback on Thursday from record highs earlier this week as a fall in Royal Bank of Scotland and uncertainty over next week’s national election weighed on the market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which hit an all-time high of 7,122.74 points on April 27, fell 0.1 percent to 6,939.19 points in early session trading. The index remains up by around 6 percent since the start of 2015.

With just a week to go before the British election, many opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish National Party could emerge as the third largest party.

Investors tend to be wary of Labour, which has vowed to regulate utilities and hike taxes on banker bonuses. But analysts have also said a Conservative win could trigger economic uncertainty because of a party promise to hold a referendum over Britain’s membership of the European Union.

Thames Capital Markets’ trader Gerren O‘Neill said the FTSE could fall to 6,850 points over the coming week. “I’d be ‘short’ on the market going into the election,” he said.

Royal Bank of Scotland was one of the worst-performers, retreating 2.6 percent after the state-backed bank set aside 856 million pounds ($1.3 billion) to cover charges for past misconduct and litigation, pushing RBS to a first quarter loss.

Several stocks, including utility Centrica and media group ITV, also went “ex-dividend” -- meaning they were trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, which in turn took some points off the FTSE in a technical adjustment.

Among gainers, Royal Mail rose 4.5 percent after Dutch rival PostNL abandoned talks with LDC on plans to expand PostNL’s ‘Whistl’ unit in Britain.

Royal Dutch Shell also rose 1.4 percent after its first quarter profits fell less than expected.

Outside of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, mid-cap stock Zoopla Property Group surged 14 percent after Zoopla agreed to buy the company behind price comparison website uSwitch.com. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Crispian Balmer)