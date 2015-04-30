Britain's FTSE steadies after 3-week low, Royal Mail gains

* FTSE 100 index flat in late afternoon trading

* Royal Mail boosted as rival ditches UK expansion plan

* Investors cautious ahead of UK general election

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index steadied after setting a three-week low on Thursday, with gains recorded by firms like Royal Mail on the prospect of lower competition offsetting companies such as Royal Bank of Scotland.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.5 percent after the state-backed bank said it expects to settle with U.S. authorities investigating alleged foreign exchange manipulation in the coming weeks and set aside a further 334 million pounds ($515 million) to cover the cost.

However, Royal Mail rose 5.4 percent, the top gainer in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after Dutch rival PostNL abandoned talks with LDC on plans to expand PostNL’s ‘Whistl’ unit in Britain.

“Less competition is going to help the company, but Royal Mail still faces tough challenges - after all, PostNL’s subsidiary in the UK, Whistl, is just one of a host of challengers looking to take a share of Royal Mail’s business,” Augustin Eden, analyst at Accendo Markets, said.

The FTSE 100 index, which hit an all-time high of 7,122.74 points on April 27, was flat at 6,947.52 points by 1454 GMT after falling to a three-week low earlier in the session.

Investors traded cautiously due to uncertainty over next week’s British general election. Opinion polls put the governing Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition Labour party, while the Scottish National Party could emerge as the third largest party.

Investors tend to be wary of Labour, which has vowed to regulate utilities and hike taxes on banker bonuses. But analysts say a Conservative win could trigger economic uncertainty because of a party promise to hold a referendum over Britain’s membership of the European Union.

Miners also came under pressure, with Randgold Resources , Fresnillo and Anglo American falling 3.0 to 4.2 percent after gold prices dropped 2 percent following better-than-forecast U.S. jobs data that boosted the dollar. A stronger dollar makes metals costlier and hits demand.

Several stocks, including utility Centrica and media group ITV, went “ex-dividend” - meaning they were trading without the attraction of their latest dividend, which in turn took some points off the FTSE in a technical adjustment.

Outside of the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, mid-cap stock Zoopla Property Group surged 17 percent after Zoopla agreed to buy the company behind price comparison website uSwitch.com. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Jon Boyle and Susan Thomas)