Britain's FTSE closes May with gains, led by broker upgrades

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 pct * Associated British Foods up on Goldman upgrade * UK Gfk Survey hit other consumer staples * Weir gains as Credit Suisse boosts forecasts (Recasts, adds detail, quote, fresh prices) By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, capping a strong monthly performance in May, with gains led by Associated British Foods and Weir Group after broker upgrades. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 15.74 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,056.66 by 1043 GMT, up about 1.4 percent this month. The index has rallied 3.6 percent since lows hit on May 7, boosted by a decisive Conservative election victory that investors said removed substantial uncertainties over regulation and the economy. The rally has taken the index firmly over the 7,000 level, where there is also support from the 30-day moving average, to just 0.9 percent away from an all-time high of 7,122.74 hit in April. Traders said positioning for the end of the month helped the FTSE into positive territory after it fell in early trade. "As it's the last (trading) day of the month, the fall was unlikely to be sustained," Zeg Choudhry, managing director of LONTRAD, said. "There is still downside potential, but the index managed to hold 7,000. The longer that holds, the bigger support it becomes." Associated British Foods, owner of British Sugar and budget fashion retailer Primark, rose 2.4 percent to 3,022 pence. Traders attributed the rise to Goldman Sachs lifting its rating on the share to "buy" from "sell" and increasing its price target to 3,120 pence from 2,755 pence. "Our analysis of the U.S. market suggests that Primark's launch (due in autumn 2015) will be a success," Goldman Sachs said in a note. Other consumer staple stocks fell, trimming 3 points off the FTSE 100. Weir Group was also among top gainers, after Credit Suisse raised its target price on the stock and maintained its "outperform" rating. A survey from market research company GfK showed optimism about the British economic situation over the next 12 months fell to its lowest level since January, while Britons also become less upbeat about their personal financial prospects. "The British Gfk survey further dampened investor sentiment," Securequity trader Jawaid Afsar said. (editing by John Stonestreet)