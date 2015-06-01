FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's FTSE gains ground, lifted by AstraZeneca
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 1, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's FTSE gains ground, lifted by AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 climbs back over 7,000 points
    * AstraZeneca boosted by positive product update
    * Lloyds edges up as UK to launch Lloyds retail share sale
    * Index up around 7 pct since start of 2015

    By Sudip Kar-Gupta
    LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's top equity index moved
higher on Monday, lifted by gains in AstraZeneca after
the pharmaceutical group published a positive update on one of
its anti-cancer drugs.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.6 percent
at 7,027.95 points in early trading, leaving it 1.3 percent
below a record high hit in late April. The FTSE is up around 7
percent since the start of 2015.
    AstraZeneca rose 2.7 percent, making it the best-performing
FTSE 100 stock, after the company presented positive data on its
'AZD9291' cancer treatment product. 
    Lloyds also edged up after Britain said it would
launch a sale of shares in the bank to private retail investors
in the next 12 months, and extended a facility enabling it to
sell more shares to financial institutions. 
    Some traders maintained a cautious stance towards the FTSE
given lingering uncertainty over Greece's debt problems, though
most investors expect Greece to remain within the euro zone.
    Athens and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund
(IMF) creditors have been locked in talks for months on a
cash-for-reforms agreement. Athens faces a payment to the IMF on
June 5 as well as the expiration of its bailout programme on
June 30.
    "It's a very difficult market to call at the moment, but the
FTSE should get support around the 7,000 point level," said
Thames Capital Markets' trader Gerren O'Neill.

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.