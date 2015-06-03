Top UK shares underperform Europe after subdued data

* FTSE up 0.4 pct but underperforms euro neighbours

* Mining stocks fall, China fears weigh on metals prices

* Utility, property stocks hit by rise in bond yields

* Unilever boosted by Barclays upgrade (Updates)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index underperformed its eurozone peers on Wednesday after a services-sector survey came in sharply below forecasts, partly offsetting a rebound in confidence across Europe on hopes of a Greek deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 6,955.30 points at 1146 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and a rise of over 1 percent for the Paris CAC 40 and Frankfurt DAX .

The UK data pointed to another subdued round of overall economic growth in the second quarter.

“It was a mixed bag...(Services PMI) was a big downside surprise,” said RBC Capital Markets economist Sam Hill.

Property and utility stocks lost ground: British Land fell 0.6 percent, real estate rival Land Securities retreated 0.3 percent while utility National Grid was flat.

Traders said those sectors were being hit by a pick-up in British government bond yields, which rose along with German bond yields following a surprise increase in European inflation data. Lingering uncertainty over Greece’s debt problems were also impacting the credit market.

“The market is showing some signs of nerves at the moment. In the long term, there’s a lot of value in the FTSE, but it’s looking a bit overbought at the moment,” said Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking.

On the positive side, consumer goods group Unilever rose 3 percent after Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock to “overweight” from “equal weight”, while plumbing supplies group Wolseley rose 0.9 percent after posting higher profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)