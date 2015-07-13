Banks push UK's FTSE higher as Greek debt agreement reached

* FTSE 100 rises as euro summit makes deal on Greece

* IAG rises after UBS upgrades stock to “buy”

* Miners fall on signs of economic weakness in China

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index hit a two-week high on Monday, with banks among the best performers, after euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a potential third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5 percent to 6,708.25 points in early session trading, with advances in banks such as Barclays and HSBC adding the most points to the index.

Banks were outperforming because the sector had been rattled by Greek lenders’ plight, traders said.

British Airways’ owner International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) also rose 2.6 percent after UBS upgraded IAG to “buy” from “neutral”.

“I was ‘long’ on the market last week, betting that a Greek deal would be reached, and the agreement on Greece has had a natural, positive kick-on effect for the banks,” said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

Mining stocks such as BHP Billiton and Glencore underperformed, falling as the price of copper slipped on new signs of economic weakness in China, which is the world’s biggest metals consumer.

The FTSE 100 is up by around 2 percent since the start of 2015, although the index is down 6 percent from a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)