Britain's FTSE edges lower, housebuilders weigh

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index edged lower on Tuesday, with housebuilders losing ground after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the time was getting closer for the first increase in interest rates since the financial crisis.

Speaking to British lawmakers for the first time since May’s national election, Carney said households should start to prepare for higher borrowing costs, though the central bank would only raise rates slowly.

Shares in Taylor Wimpey fell 3.3 percent, the biggest decline in the FTSE 100 index. Barratt Developments fell 2.2 percent and Persimmon 2.7 percent. Among mid-caps, Bellway, Bovis Homes and Berkeley dropped 2.8 to 4.0 percent.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent at 6,729.11 points by 1402 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Monday as markets welcomed the initial Greek debt deal, with banks leading the relief rally.

But now Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a showdown with rebels in his own party, who are furious he capitulated to German demands for one of the most sweeping austerity packages ever demanded of a euro zone government.

Investors kept a close eye on developments in Greece.

“Assuming that Tsipras has the right tools to force the package through the Greek parliament, the other hurdles should be overcome in due course, after a little regional chest thumping,” Deutsche Bank said in a note.

Rating changes from Deutsche Bank sent shares in broadcasters in opposite directions. Sky climbed 3.3 percent, the biggest gain on the FTSE 100, on an upgrade to “buy” from “hold”. Shares in ITV dropped 1 percent after it was cut to “sell”.

Johnston Press, publisher of The Scotsman and The Yorkshire Post, fell 18.5 percent after a profit warning. British newspapers have suffered in recent years as readers and advertisers move online. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Larry King)