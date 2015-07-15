Britain's FTSE advances as miners and utilities rise

* Anglo American boosted by Ct Suisse upgrade

* Burberry retreats after Q1 slowdown

* Vodafone affected by Goldman Sachs downgrade

* Entertainment One slides after stakeholder sale

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index gained ground on Wednesday as a rise in mining and utility stocks offset a drop at luxury goods maker Burberry and telecoms group Vodafone.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had risen for the last five days, edged up 0.1 percent to 6,762.13 points by the middle of the trading session.

The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 1 percent, helped by stronger copper prices, while Anglo American advanced 2.5 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded it to “outperform” from “neutral”.

Utility Severn Trent also progressed by around 1 percent after a reassuring trading update, helping to lift the shares of rival United Utilities.

However, Burberry fell 2 percent after a slowdown in its underlying first quarter retail revenue growth.

“We like Burberry for its good return on capital and strong like-for-like growth relative to peers but believe the near term will be challenging due to currency volatility and weakness in the important luxury markets of Hong Kong and China,” said Sohil Chotai at Edison Investment Research.

Vodafone also slipped 0.3 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

Among mid-cap stocks, TV distributor Entertainment One fell around 10 percent after a top shareholder sold a stake.

The FTSE 100 has risen around 5 percent over the last week in anticipation that Greece would reach a new deal with its creditors.

However, concerns remain over Greece, with the International Monetary Fund warning in a report, first revealed by Reuters, that Greece needs far more debt relief than European governments have been willing to contemplate so far.

The FTSE is up around 3 percent since the start of 2015 but down some 5 percent from a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

“In the near-term, the move is likely to the downside. That’s the path of least resistance,” said Admiral Markets’ Darren Sinden. (Editing by Keith Weir)