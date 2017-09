FTSE finishes lower, Royal Mail and miners weigh

* FTSE 100 closes 0.3 percent lower

* Miners mirror weaker metals prices

* Royal Mail falls on Ofcom review

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by miners hit by a drop in metals prices and by Royal Mail, which fell after market regulator Ofcom published a discussion document reviewing the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.3 percent weaker at 6,775.08 points after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Royal Mail fell 3.5 percent, the top FTSE faller, after Ofcom published a discussion document to review the company’s efficiency, consider its position within the parcels sector and assess its potential ability to set wholesale prices in a way that might harm competition.

Ofcom first announced in June it would start a fundamental review of how Royal Mail was regulated.

“The news last month provoked some reaction, but investors are now waking up to the scale of the review that is being undertaken,” IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

“It seems that rather than just a regular survey, it is a far deeper investigation into the Royal Mail’s ability to set prices in the parcel sector, which is particularly vital for the firm as smaller competitors drop out.”

The UK mining index dropped 1.1 percent as prices of key metals fell on worries about demand from top consumer China. Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta dropped 0.6 to 1.4 percent.

“Miners are reacting to metals prices. They have to find ways to constantly cut costs to stay ahead of the game as China is not growing as much as it was. The sector’s outlook doesn’t look great,” David Battersby, investment manager at Redmayne-Bentley, said.

Housebuilders also fell on concerns about the start of a rate hike cycle in the United Kingdom. Shares in Barratt Development, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon fell 1.2 to 1.6 percent.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney raised the possibility that the central bank could lift interest rates from their record low before the year is out, his strongest hint yet that the BoE is moving towards tighter policy.

Marks & Spencer’s dropped 1.2 percent after Britain’s biggest clothing retailer announced that John Dixon, the head of its non-food division, has resigned to become chief executive of another firm. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Andrew Heavens)