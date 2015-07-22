Britain's FTSE falls after BHP, ARM results fail to impress

* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct

* BHP Billiton suffers copper writedowns

* ARM results roughly in-line, stock falls after Apple weakness

* easyJet surges on demand for beach holidays

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index retreated on Wednesday, leaving it set for its biggest daily fall in two weeks after poorly received results sent mining and technology stocks lower.

FTSE 350 mining shares fell 2.7 percent, led lower by BHP Billiton, which dropped 3.4 percent after an earnings update.

Although BHP beat its guidance for iron ore, it flagged a further hit to its full-year underlying profit of up to $650 million, chiefly linked to writedowns in its copper business.

Some were sceptical of the value of higher production numbers when commodity prices are at multi-year troughs.

“Given that iron ore is at multi-year lows, there was a view that major mining companies would be scaling back production. Perhaps BHP is ramping up production to squeeze out some of the smaller companies,” said David Madden, market analyst at IG.

“Copper has also been weak, and with substantial uncertainty over China, BHP is very sensitive to those trends as well.”

Global miners Rio Tinto and Anglo American fell 2.3-2.7 percent as copper hit a two week low, with precious metal miners also under pressure as gold dropped again to near its 5-year trough.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.7 percent at 6,721.95 at 0842 GMT.

Chip designer ARM fell 3.8 percent, the biggest individual drop on the FTSE 100. Although it reported a pretax profit that was only slightly below expectations, it was knocked back after Apple’s results late on Tuesday.

Apple, which uses ARM’s processor designs in its iPads, iPhones and Watch, missed expectations with its forecast for revenue, adding to concerns that the smartphone market is weakening.

Equipment rental company Ashtead fell 3.4 percent after a double-downgrade from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch to “underperform”, traders said.

Some traders said it too could be hit by weak U.S. results, with Jefferies saying that consensus downgrades from peer United Rentals were expected when they report earnings later on Wednesday.

Among risers, easyJet surged 4.5 percent after it said higher demand for beach holidays helped support revenues in a better-than-expected quarterly update.

The budget airline said that there was still uncertainty from the unstable economic and political situation in Greece and the Middle East.

“While management points to a still uncertain macro environment traders are focusing on the positives of increased FY guidance via lower fuel costs, revenues per seat holding up better than expected and passenger numbers and load factors still climbing,” Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said in a note. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra)