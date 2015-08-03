Britain's FTSE underperforms, mining shares a drag

* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, underperforms Europe

* FTSE 350 mining index down over 1 pct

* Intertek shares up after results

* Rolls-Royce extends gains on investor stake

* Financial-technology co Fidessa slumps

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Top UK shares underperformed their European counterparts on Monday, with mining stocks hit by worse-than-expected manufacturing conditions in China that caused global commodity prices to tumble.

Corporate results were more encouraging. Shares in testing firm Intertek Group jumped more than 9 percent after it posted an improvement in first-half organic growth and maintained its full-year guidance.

HSBC beat expectations with a 10 percent rise in first-half profits and an agreement to sell Banco Bradesco for over $5 billion. Its shares rose 0.6 percent.

The UK FTSE 100, which is more skewed towards energy and natural resources than many indexes in the region, was down 0.1 percent at 0816 GMT. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent.

UK stocks have underperformed Europe by some 14 percentage points so far this year. Credit Suisse downgraded UK stocks last week, citing the threat of an interest-rate increase as well as the ongoing commodities sell-off.

“It has been quite relentless for mining stocks ... the London market is quite heavy on commodities stocks and that is not helping things,” said Mark Ward, head of execution at Sanlam Securities.

The FTSE 350 mining index was down more than 1 percent.

Rolls Royce enjoyed gains of more than 4 percent, extending gains from Friday after an announcement that U.S. activist investor ValueAct had taken a 5.4 percent stake in the company.

Financial-technology company Fidessa fell 10 percent, however, after warning of greater “headwinds” into 2016 as competition among its financial-sector customers might lead to further closures or mergers. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Larry King)