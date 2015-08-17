Britain's FTSE steadies, miners touch 6-year low

* FTSE 100 flat

* Glencore hits all-time low ahead of results

* Wolseley, TUI benefit from target price hikes (Adds detail, quote)

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index steadied on Monday following a week of losses, although continued weakness in metals prices saw mining shares touch multi-year lows.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.60 points, flat in percentage terms, at 6,548.14 by 1136 GMT. It fell 2.5 percent last week as commodity prices dropped after China devalued its currency.

The fall left the index 8 percent away from an all-time high hit in April.

“The all-time high turned out to be a false break-out. With the (index) composition being so highly weighted in miners, the picture has been fundamentally weak,” said Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Shares in mining companies touched a 6-year low after the price of copper came under renewed pressure.

The sector fell as much as 1.6 percent, but recovered to trade only 0.3 percent lower.

Mining shares have fallen over 60 percent since the end of 2010 as global demand for commodities has slowed, culminating in a move by China’s central bank to weaken its currency.

“The mining companies have been in a bear market for several years and at some point they will look cheap,” said Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners.

“Hopefully the effects of the yuan devaluation will be fully priced in over the next few weeks or so, and the sector can move back up again.”

Global miner Glencore touched an all-time low after price-target cuts from Exane BNP Paribas and Canaccord Genuity, although it recovered to trade just 0.5 percent lower.

Although Canaccord’s new target price of 260 pence was 50 percent higher than Glencore’s market price of 172 pence, analysts at the broker said that they would wait until results due on Wednesday before reviewing its recommendation.

Peer BHP Billiton also dropped 0.5 percent after a downgrade by Deutsche Bank.

Among risers, plumbing supplies group Wolseley gained 1.6 percent after Citi highlighted its potential for market share gains, with the bank raising its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”.

TUI Travel rose 1 percent, taking its rally since last week - when it said earnings would come in at the top end of forecasts - to over 12 percent. Deutsche Bank was the latest to lift its target price on the stock.

TUI, the world’s largest leisure tourism group, is also considering a spin-off of its non-core assets, which have turnover of about three billion euros ($3.3 billion), London’s The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Traders said such a deal would help TUI to boost its balance sheet. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra)