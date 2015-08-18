Britain's FTSE falters as commodity stocks crumple

(Updates after UK inflation data)

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct, UK inflation rises

* Weak oil and metals prices hit miners and oil stocks

* Shire rises after ADRs rallied in New York

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index slipped lower on Tuesday, hit by a pick-up in inflation and falling energy and mining stocks weighed down by weakening metals and oil prices.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6 percent at 6,512.87 points in early trading, about 9 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

Data showing British inflation edged up in July boosted sterling, in turn impacting the FTSE as a strong pound can impact exporters.

Miners such as Anglo American and BHP Billiton fell as copper prices dropped towards six-year lows, while weak oil prices also put pressure on the shares of BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

The oil and metals sectors have come under pressure after major commodities consumer China devalued its currency last week, fuelling fears about its economy.

“Brent crude has dropped below $50 a barrel and China, the world’s largest exporter, is potentially now unleashing a new wave of deflationary forces around the world through the devaluation of its currency,” said Peter Cameron, associate fund manager at EdenTree Investment Management.

“In this context it’s unclear why the Bank of England would consider raising rates anytime soon, even after today’s inflation figures,” he added.

Pharmaceuticals group Shire outperformed to rise 1.4 percent.

Traders attributed Shire’s advance to the fact that the company’s U.S-listed shares rallied towards the end of trading overnight to end up off their intraday lows, with the Nasdaq Biotech Index rising 2.1 percent on Monday.

The FTSE 100 has given up its gains made earlier in the year, and is currently down nearly 1 percent since the start of 2015. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)