Britain's FTSE at 7-month low, miner Kaz surges

* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* Kaz Minerals boosted by Kazakh tenge drop

* Tesco, Sainsbury continue to fall

* BATS, Hammerson and Mondi among ex-divs

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index fell to its lowest point since January on Thursday, weighed down by a drop in supermarkets and companies trading without entitlement to their latest dividend pay out.

However, there was relief for embattled miner Kaz Minerals , which surged 15 percent after Kazakhstan floated the tenge, sending the currency tumbling.

The mid-cap miner was set for its biggest one day gain since Kazakhstan devalued the tenge in February 2014.

The boost for the miner, which has about 45 percent of its cost base denominated in the currency, came as it reported that earnings more than halved in the first half, and that it would not pay an interim dividend.

A weakening tenge had also sent shares 6.4 percent higher on Wednesday. Despite the two-day rally, shares in Kaz remain down over 25 percent this year.

“We would expect local inflation and wage increase demands to offset the weaker currency to undo much of the localised benefit in the months ahead, as happened the last time the Tenge devalued,” analysts at Investec Securities said in a note.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 23.33 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,380.12 points by 0749 GMT, touching its lowest level since January.

The index is now over 10 percent below an all time high of 7,122.74 points hit in April.

Among top fallers in percentage terms were Mondi, British American Tobacco and Hammerson, all around 2 percent lower as they went ex-dividend.

Tesco dropped 1 percent to its lowest since Jan 8, while Sainsbury fell 0.5 percent. Both grocers are down around 4 percent since Tuesday, when peer Asda, owned by Wal-Mart reported a 4.7 percent slump in quarterly sales, raising renewed concern about the challenges that established supermarkets face from discounters.

Top risers on the FTSE 100 were miners with exposure to precious metals, such as Anglo American and Fresnillo .

They rose around 2 percent, benefitting from a rally in the price of gold to a 5-week high after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting last month signalled that a hike in U.S. interest rates in September may be unlikely, cooling demand for the dollar, a fellow safe-haven asset. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Dominic Evans)