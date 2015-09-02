Berkeley pushes Weir Group out of Britain's FTSE 100 index

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain’s FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.

Among other changes, Sophos Group, a provider of cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions, has joined the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

The changes to the FTSE 100 and 250 indexes will take effect at the start of trading on September 21. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)