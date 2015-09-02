FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkeley pushes Weir Group out of Britain's FTSE 100 index
September 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Berkeley pushes Weir Group out of Britain's FTSE 100 index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker Weir Group in Britain’s FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle, FTSE Group announced on Wednesday.

Among other changes, Sophos Group, a provider of cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions, has joined the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

The changes to the FTSE 100 and 250 indexes will take effect at the start of trading on September 21. (Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)

