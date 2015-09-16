Britain's FTSE rises, buoyed by Burberry

* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent

* Burberry boosted by reassuring Richemont sales

* Traders welcome Glencore share placing

* U.S. Fed begins two-day meeting

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in luxury firm Burberry, although trade was set to be quiet as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a meeting to decide whether to raise interest rates.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 42.13 points, or 0.7 percent at 6,179.73 points by 0808 GMT, remaining in a tight 300 point range that has bound the index since Aug 25.

Burberry rose 3 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, after peer Richemont surged 7.3 percent following better than expected sales.

Investors were reassured by the resumption of sales growth in mainland China, where Burberry has significant exposure.

Glencore rose 2.7 percent, having hit an all-time low in the previous session.

The rally followed a share placement where it raised $2.5 billion as part of its plans to cut debt built up through years of rapid expansion.

Although the placement was at a 2.4 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price, traders welcomed the move. The stock bounced 7 percent after plans to cut the debt were announced last week, but has languished around record lows subsequently, pressured by low commodity prices.

“When their plans were announced last week, it was very well received... it’s volatile and off its highs, but the market is reassured that they are now taking action,” said Paul Chesterton, trader at Peregrine & Black.

Traders said that volumes were likely to remain subdued as the U.S. Federal Reserve started a two-day meeting. The Fed is deciding whether to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

The FTSE 100 is down over 13 percent since a record high hit in April, knocked by market turmoil over concern regarding China’s growth. This darkening economic outlook has pushed back forecasts of a Fed rate rise to later in the year, or even 2016.

Markets are currently pricing in around a 1 in 4 chance of a rate hike this week.

“Latest US macro data is hardly likely to get the Fed into a rate hiking mood today... we continue to expect the Fed to delay the hike until October at least,” said David Meier, senior economist at Julius Baer, in a note.

Brewer SABMiller rose 2.8 percent, with traders citing multiple media reports that the firm is working on a tie-up with a sector peer.