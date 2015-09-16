SABMiller leads Britain's FTSE higher, Fed in focus

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.8 percent

* SABMiller jumps about 20 pct on M&A hopes

* U.S. Fed begins two-day meeting

By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rose on Wednesday, with SABMiller surging about 20 percent after news that AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, was to make an offer to acquire the British firm, the world’s No. 2.

SABMiller said Anheuser-Busch InBev had informed it that it intended to make an offer, but SABMiller had no further information about the terms.

Shares in SAB, which owns such brands as Peroni and Grolsch, were up 20.9 percent, while AB InBev, with the Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona brands, was up 9.7 percent.

“In the global beverage industry, scale is everything, with such a deal potentially bringing very significant scale. Cost savings are likely to prove a major focus, with the combined portfolio of brands enviable,” said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

SABMiller helped the blue-chip FTSE 100 to gain 0.8 percent to 6,186.79 points by 1023 GMT.

Traders said that trading volumes were likely to remain subdued as the U.S. Federal Reserve started a two-day meeting. The Fed is deciding whether to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

Trading volumes on the FTSE 100 index were 38 percent of its 90-day daily average by midday.

The FTSE 100 is down over 13 percent since a record high hit in April, knocked by market turmoil over concern regarding China’s growth. This darkening economic outlook has pushed back forecasts of a Fed rate rise to later in the year, or even 2016.

Markets are currently pricing in around a 1 in 4 chance of a rate hike this week.

“Latest U.S. macro data is hardly likely to get the Fed into a rate hiking mood today ... we continue to expect the Fed to delay the hike until October at least,” David Meier, senior economist at Julius Baer, said in a note.

Shares in Burberry rose 1.1 percent after its peer Richemont surged 6.5 percent following better than expected sales. Investors were reassured by Richemont’s resumption of sales growth in mainland China, where Burberry has significant exposure. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kevin Liffey)