Britain's FTSE falters, with AA shares skidding lower

* FTSE 100 down 0.9 pct, down nearly 10 pct since start of 2015

* AA shares slump after posting lower earnings

* Weaker oil and metals prices impact commodity stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index retreated on Tuesday as weaker oil and metals prices weighed on commodity stocks, while motor insurer and repair group AA slumped after posting lower earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.9 percent at 6,052.18 points in early session trading.

AA, which is not in the main FTSE 100 but is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index, fell 8.2 percent after AA reported a 6 percent decline in first-half earnings.

The FTSE 100 raced to a record high of 7,122.74 points in late April but has since steadily lost ground, impacted by concerns over an economic slowdown in China and the prospect of an interest rate rise soon in the United States.

Higher interest rates typically hurt stocks as they boost the appeal of bonds and cash by increasing returns on those assets. The China slowdown has hit oil and metals prices due to China’s role as a major global commodities consumer.

“On the back of slower global economic growth, commodity-related stocks are clearly under a lot of pressure,” said Charles Hanover Investments’ partner Dafydd Davies.

Oil and copper prices fell on Tuesday, pushing down the shares of miners such as Glencore and energy stocks such as BP.

The FTSE 100 is down by 8 percent since the start of 2015.

Although it has rebounded 5 percent from a year-low of 5,768 points reached in late August, Horizon Stockbroking director Kyri Kangellaris said he would wait to see if it fell back to those low levels before considering buying back into the market. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)