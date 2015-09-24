Britain's FTSE rallies, buoyed by banks and retail

* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent

By Kit Rees

LONDON Sept 24 (Reuters) - UK shares staged a modest rally on Thursday, broadly in line with Europe, led higher by bank stocks and retailer Next despite persisting worries over a slowdown in the global economy.

European markets were also broadly higher despite Wednesday’s disappointing September flash PMI, which showed that European factories had reduced output and that there were fewer new jobs.

“It is a very confusing picture...People are still wrestling with this big issue of whether we are getting on the verge of a deflationary shock or whether central banks going to work their monetary magic,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

The British blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,047.37 points at 0824 GMT.

Financial group Lloyds rose 2 percent after The Telegraph newspaper reported that Alex Wright, a fund manager at Fidelity, expected Lloyds to become a dividend giant within two years.

Retailer Next was also among the top gainers, rising 1.8 percent after a price upgrade from broker Nomura, which cited the company’s multiple opportunities to grow both domestically and oversees online to attract new customers.

In the mid-caps, travel company Thomas Cook was set for its biggest one-day rise since the beginning of September, up 4.2 percent, after maintaining its guidance for growth this year and saying that late summer trading had seen strong demand for holidays to Greece and Egypt.

British engineering conglomerate Smiths Group fell 3.3 percent after several brokers cut its target price, citing a weak outlook for the company’s John Crane energy services division due to recent market turmoil.

“The outlook for John Crane (JC) is weak, as oil & gas end markets take their toll,” analysts at Nomura wrote in a note.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed the appointment of Andrew Reynolds Smith as its CEO, and reported results in line with expectations.

“People will be waiting for new strategy, the shares will be a little bit in limbo until Reynolds Smith decides how he is going to develop to company,” AJ Bell’s Mould said.

Mid-cap single price retailer Poundland was down 5.1 percent after it said that it would raise 50 million pounds ($76.3 million) through a placing of shares to finance its purchase of smaller rival 99p Stores. (Reporting by Kit Rees)