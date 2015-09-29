UK shares lower despite mining sector rebound

* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct, underperforms Europe

* Glencore, miners rebound after sell-off

* Wolseley sinks after lowering forecast

* Shire, healthcare stocks suffer U.S. ripples

* Commodities in prolonged downturn - analyst

By Kit Rees and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Tuesday, with a rebound for the battered mining sector failing to offset a cut in the revenue growth outlook from heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley and a gloomy ripple effect from a U.S. healthcare sell-off.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at 5,931.08 points at 1047 GMT, underperforming the broader pan-European FTSEurofirst 300.

Miners were led higher by Glencore, up 4 percent after a bruising sell-off on Monday in which about a third of its market value was wiped out. Antofagasta rose 1.3 percent and the broader FTSE 350 mining index was up 0.5 percent.

“Glencore is certainly the poster boy for this crisis in commodity stocks and we think that markets will continue to be volatile as concerns ricochet between China, deflation and U.S. interest rate hikes,” Jason Hollands, managing director at Bestinvest, said.

However, with only one more trading day to go before the end of the third quarter, there looked little likelihood of a fundamental change in overall investor sentiment, in the midst of an emerging markets-driven commodities sell-off.

“It’s a difficult environment for the market at the quarter-end ... Institutional investors will be tidying their books up,” said Guy Foster, head of research at Brewin Dolphin. “It does seem like we are in a prolonged downturn for commodities.”

Wolseley shares were the worst performers in the FTSE 100, down 11.8 percent after the company lowered its outlook for revenue growth, saying it expected industrial markets in North America to remain challenging and saw little growth in a competitive British market.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch reduced their forecasts for Wolseley in a note, writing that they expected the company’s growth in the United States to be curbed in 2016 by weak industrial demand from the oil & gas sector and a strong U.S. dollar, although they reiterated their Buy rating on the stock.

Drugmaker Shire also underperformed, down 3.5 percent, with rivals AstraZeneca, Novartis and Roche all down as well as the ripple effects of a U.S. biotechnology sell-off spread to Europe. The STOXX 600 Europe healthcare index index was down 1.6 percent.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Monday attacked “massive” price increases of two heart drugs from Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which tumbled 16.5 percent.

The Nasdaq biotechnology index fell 6 percent, adding to losses from last week when Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized drug pricing. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)