Britain's FTSE led higher by rally in commodities

* FTSE 100 up 1.2 percent, outperforms Europe

* Natural resource firms rally as commodity prices steady

* Tullow Oil rises 8 percent (Updates prices, adds detail)

By Kit Rees

LONDON Oct 1 (Reuters) - UK shares rallied on Thursday as miners and oil & gas companies were boosted by higher commodities prices following weak Chinese data that raised hopes for further stimulus.

Data from China, the world’s biggest consumer of raw materials, showed on Thursday that its factory activity shrank in September.

Traders are now betting on sector-specific stimulus from Chinese authorities to shore up its manufacturing industry.

“China is warming investor sentiment this morning, really pushing the markets higher,” said Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments. He added that the fact Chinese markets were closed for a holiday on Thursday removed uncertainty.

“[There are] some hopes of stability there,” he said.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 1.2 percent at 6,134.29 points at 1055 GMT, outperforming European indexes.

Oil companies led the gainers, with BP rising 3.8 percent and Royal Dutch Shell 3.2 percent.

They were pushed higher by the price of oil exceeding $49 a barrel as an emerging risk premium over the situation in Syria countered further signs of an economic slowdown in Asia and rising U.S. inventories.

UK mining companies also rallied, with BHP Billiton and Anglo American both up 3 percent after metals prices were buoyed by the Chinese data. Copper rose as traders moved to short-cover their positions in holiday-thinned trading.

Glencore was up 2.5 percent after a note from broker Citi maintained its “buy” rating on the stock. It also cut jobs at its South African coal mine.

The Swiss-based miner plummeted to an all-time low on Monday over fears about its $30 billion debt pile, yet rebounded on Tuesday after declaring that its business remained operationally and financially robust.

“There seems to be quite a consensus that the move earlier on in the week was a little bit overdone ... How long this move to the upside lasts remains to be seen,” said Roy from Charles Hanover Investments.

Among the FTSE 250 mid-cap stocks, Tullow Oil rose 8 percent after the oil producer said that it retained its $3.7 billion lending facility. (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Mark Heinrich)