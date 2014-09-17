UK's FTSE underperforms as Scottish uncertainty curbs market's gains

* FTSE rises but underperforms German and French markets

* Scot vote uncertainty curbs FTSE’s gains

* Housebuilders buoyed by Bank of England minutes

* Scotland vote due on Sept 18 vote

* Polls show slight lead for Scots favouring staying in UK

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index underperformed bigger gains on rival European markets on Wednesday, as uncertainty ahead of Scotland’s vote on independence prevented the UK market from advancing further.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.2 percent, or 11.46 points, to 6,803.07 points.

Housebuilders Barratt Developments and Persimmon were the best performing FTSE 100 stocks, rising by 2.9 and 2.3 percent respectively.

The housebuilders were boosted after minutes from the Bank of England showed the majority of the central bank’s officials remained opposed to rushing into higher interest rates. Low rates have helped encourage a UK property boom.

However, many traders were content to stay on the sidelines and not commit to buying up large, new positions on the FTSE 100 until the Sept. 18 Scottish vote was out of the way.

Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures, felt the Scots would vote “No” to independence, but added that any Scottish vote in favour of the “Yes” campaign favouring independence could hit the FTSE hard.

“I think it will be a ‘No’ vote. If it’s a ‘No’ vote, expect the FTSE to go up by around 50 points, but if it’s a ‘Yes’ vote, expect the FTSE to fall 200 points,” he said.

Scottish supporters of staying in the United Kingdom were 4 percentage points ahead of those in favour of independence, three different opinion polls showed, although the final result is still seen by some as too close to call.

FED MEETING

European equity traders took encouragement from overnight gains on Wall Street, which rose on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a pledge on low rates later in the day.

The FTSE trailed advances of 0.5 percent on Germany’s DAX equity index and 0.7 percent on France’s CAC, a lag traders attributed to uncertainty before the Scottish vote.

“Until clarity emerges well after the vote on Thursday 18 September, it may be prudent for investors to hedge their exposure to UK debt and equities,” said Viktor Nossek, head of research at Boost ETP, a provider of exchange traded products (ETPs). (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)