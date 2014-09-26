FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stronger banking stocks enable UK's FTSE to erase losses
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 26, 2014 / 10:28 AM / 3 years ago

Stronger banking stocks enable UK's FTSE to erase losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 flat but set for weekly loss

* Banks rally on signs of settlement to FX probe

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A rise in banking shares helped the FTSE 100 to erase early losses on Friday, although Britain’s top equity index was still set to suffer a weekly decline. At 1023 GMT the index was down a slender two points at 6,637 .

The FTSE 350 Banking Index was up by 0.5 percent, as traders said the sector had been lifted by signs that a regulatory probe into alleged foreign exchange rate manipulation may soon be settled.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) held talks this week with six banks about an aggregate settlement of around 2 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) after investigating allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global currency market, Sky News reported on Friday. The FCA declined to comment.

Justin Haque, a director at Hobart Capital Markets, said a settlement on this scale would be a relief for the sector.

Standard Chartered and HSBC, which have a big business presence in India, got a further lift as Indian shares rose after Standard & Poor’s raised its sovereign credit outlook on India to “stable” from “negative”.

Despite Friday’s stabilisation on the UK stock market, some traders felt the FTSE 100 would make little progress in the near term.

U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants have made some investors wary of buying up new equity positions.

Investors are also preparing for a possible end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme of economic stimulus measures next month, which some feel may pave the way for future interest rate rises. (1 US dollar = 0.6127 British pound) (additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.