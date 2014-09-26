Banks outperform as UK's FTSE faces weekly loss

* FTSE 100 flat but set for weekly loss

* Banks rally on signs of settlement to FX probe

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Stronger bank shares helped Britain’s top equity index stabilise on Friday after losses earlier in the session, although the UK stock market was still set for a weekly decline.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,643.66 points going into the close of the trading session, flat on the day but down around 3 percent since the start of the week.

Banks gave the biggest lift to the market, with the FTSE 350 Banking Index rising by 0.3 percent on signs that a regulatory probe into alleged foreign exchange rate manipulation may soon be settled.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority held talks this week with six banks over a coordinated settlement after its investigation into allegations of collusion and manipulation in the global currency market, banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

The settlement would see banks pay different sums, depending on the gravity of transgression, which could total just under 2 billion pounds ($3.3 billion) and would be confirmed simultaneously, the sources said.

Justin Haque, a director at Hobart Capital Markets, said a settlement on this scale would be a relief for the sector as some had expected a bigger settlement figure.

Standard Chartered and HSBC, which have a big business presence in India, got a further lift as Indian shares rose after Standard & Poor’s raised its sovereign credit outlook on India to “stable” from “negative”.

Despite Friday’s stabilisation on the UK stock market, some traders felt the FTSE would make little progress in the near term.

U.S.-led air strikes against Islamic State militants have made some investors wary of buying up new equity positions.

Investors were also preparing for a possible end to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme of economic stimulus measures next month, which some feel may pave the way for future interest rate rises.