FTSE pegged back by Asia-exposed stocks on Hong Kong unrest

* FTSE 100 index trades flat

* Asia-exposed stocks among top fallers

* Supermarkets weak ahead of Sainsburys’ trading update

* Mid-cap Balfour Beatty slumps after profit warning

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index ended flat on Monday as unrest in Hong Kong kept a lid on Asia-exposed stocks and concern over demand for metals hit miners.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.79 points - flat in percentage terms - at 6,646.60 points. The index, which dropped 2.8 percent last week, is down 1.5 percent so far this year.

The UK mining index shed 0.8 percent on fears over the outlook for demand from China, which consumes as much as 40 percent of global refined copper, after data showed industrial profits fell 0.6 percent, reversing July’s 13.5 percent rise.

Worries over the situation in Hong Kong also impacted the market. Democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges in the centre of the global financial hub, in one of the biggest challenges Beijing has faced since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

“Events in Hong Kong are unfortunately adding to pre-existing nerves with regards to the outlook for China - a key export market for the miners,” said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“In addition, the slowdown in recent European economic indicators is also casting a shadow over commodity demand, whilst the previous spike in metal prices looks to have raised supply, a factor now also weighing on prices.”

Banks active in Asia such as HSBC and Standard Chartered fell 2.3 percent and 1.6 percent while miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, which have big Asian operations, were down 1.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

“We’re seeing some impact on the international banks, especially Standard Chartered,” said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley.

“It’s clear that disruption is weighing on investor sentiment. The longer disruption continues the more likely its impact will become material for businesses with exposure to the former colony.”

Supermarkets came under pressure as investors braced for more grim news from the sector later in the week when Sainsburys updates the market on its trading.

Sainsburys shed 1.1 percent. Tesco fell 2 percent as Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the stock to 190 pence from 230 pence after last week’s profit warning, and Morrisons was 0.8 percent weaker.

Mid-cap company Balfour Beatty slumped about 15 percent after it warned that profit in its UK construction services division would be around 75 million pounds ($122 million) less than expected due to additional losses and writedowns across a number of contracts.

On the positive side, oil and gas services company Petrofac topped the blue-chip leader board with a 2.9 percent rise after Credit Suisse lifted its rating on the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”, mainly on valuation grounds.

Compass Group climbed 2.4 percent after the world’s biggest catering firm maintained its outlook. Analysts said the impact of currency moves on revenues and underlying operating profit was better than previously outlined. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)