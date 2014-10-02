Ashtead leads UK's FTSE lower, ECB's Draghi disappoints

* FTSE 100 hovers near 8-month lows

* Traders express disappointment with ECB’s Draghi comments

* Ashtead falls, hit by drop in rival Utd Rentals

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index slid to near eight-month lows on Thursday on disappointment with the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus measures.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.8 percent, or 54.18 points, at 6,503.34 points going into the close of the trading session.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB would begin to buy covered bonds, a form of secured debt, from banks in mid-October and purchase asset-backed securities (ABS) - bundled loans - at some point in the fourth quarter of the year.

However, there was no specified amount to the overall figure of the ABS-buying programme, and traders also expressed disappointment at the fact that Draghi gave no further hints about any extra measures, such as quantitative easing (QE).

“We expected more of a bazooka for the market,” said JNF Capital trader Rick Jones.

Nevertheless, Jones said he would look to buy into the FTSE 100 on the back of its recent retreat, on expectations that the FTSE would rebound later in the year.

“This pullback offers a good buying opportunity,” he said.

ASHTEAD FALLS

Equipment rental company Ashtead was among the heaviest fallers, losing 3.5 percent and making it the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.

Traders attributed Ashtead’s fall to a 6 percent drop overnight in the shares of its rival United Rental, with both companies impacted by weak U.S. factory activity data earlier this week. Ashtead derives 84 percent of its revenues from the United States.

The FTSE 100 is currently some 5 percent below its peak for this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month which marked the FTSE’s highest level since early 2000.

“I’d be happy to buy in around these levels,” said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.

Others were more cautious, pointing to concerns over civil protests in Hong Kong as weighing on financial markets.

“The overall impression is that sentiment has shifted to a more negative bias,” said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley. (additional reporting by Tricia Wright and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan Thomas)