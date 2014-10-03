Britain's FTSE rebounds as easyJet jumps

* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent

* Index rebounds after Thursday’s steep drop

* EasyJet boosted by profit forecast hike

* Debenhams gains after Sports Direct ups stake

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rebounded from “oversold” levels on Friday after suffering its sharpest daily drop in months, led up by low cost airline easyJet which hiked its guidance.

EasyJet rose 5.3 percent after lifting its annual profit forecast above analysts’ predictions, having benefited from strong summer travel, lower than expected fuel costs, favourable currency moves and a strike at a rival airline.

The broader FTSE 100, which fell 1.7 percent on Thursday, marking its worst daily session since January, was up 39.38 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,485.77 points by 0806 GMT.

A slump in the shares of supermarkets as their fight for market share intensifies and disappointment with the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus measures have conspired to unsettle the UK benchmark index this week.

The FTSE 100’s slide to its lowest closing level in 2014 on Thursday left it looking more “oversold” on its 14-day Relative Strength Index, a technical momentum indicator, than it has in more than three years.

Some fund managers saw scope for a rebound, although its strength maybe determined by September’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday. The jobs data will be scrutinised for clues to the strength of the world’s largest economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

“The FTSE has been hit quite hard over the last week or so ... That (helps) make it a reasonable bet to go long, with the caveat of the always important non-farm payrolls coming out later today,” said Lex van Dam, a hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in September, up from a disappointing 142,000 in August.

Peel Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams was relying on the U.S. jobs report to show that employers have stepped up hiring in September to keep the index around current levels.

“We’ve had a little bit of a bounce already this morning (on the FTSE 100). I’d be surprised if it went dramatically higher on the back of (a figure between 200,000 and 250,000). There might be a little bit of relief,” he said.

Debenhams gained 2.9 percent, after Britain’s biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in the department store company.

The FTSE 100 is currently some 6 percent below its peak for this year of 6,904.86 points, reached last month, which marked the FTSE’s highest level since early 2000.

Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill McNamara warned that it could take more than one day of gains to confirm that a bottom has formed following the recent sell-off, “and it is extremely unlikely that we have seen the end of the volatility”. (Editing by Catherine Evans)