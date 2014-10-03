FTSE witnesses technical rebound, easyJet jumps on guidance

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.9 percent

* Index rebounds after Thursday’s steep drop

* EasyJet boosted by profit forecast hike

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index rebounded from “oversold” technical levels on Friday after suffering its sharpest daily drop in months, with budget airline easyJet leading the market higher after hiking its guidance.

EasyJet surged 6.3 percent after lifting its annual profit forecast above analyst predictions, having benefited from strong summer travel, lower than expected fuel costs, favourable currency moves and a strike at a rival airline.

The FTSE 100, which fell 1.7 percent on Thursday to mark its worst daily session in percentage terms since January, was up 0.9 percent at 6,501.73 points by 1109 GMT.

The index’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell to 21 in the previous day, against the 30 mark below which an index is seen as “oversold” and often attracts buyers.

Before Thursday’s plunge, the RSI had fallen below 30 only twice this year - in February and August - and the FTSE 100 surged 7 percent and 6 percent respectively in the following three to four weeks.

Investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later in the session, with analysts expecting U.S. employers to have hired 215,000 workers in September, up from 142,000 in August. The jobs data will be scrutinised for clues to the strength of the economy and the likely path of Federal Reserve policy.

“We are in a dynamic where the equity markets are reacting badly to good data. Any further indication showing that the U.S. economy is improving might worry markets because it puts the rate rise on the agenda,” Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, said.

“But we have been looking to buy on the dips. We are still buyers of the global growth story and have equities as our favoured asset class.”

A slump in the shares of supermarkets as their fight for market share intensifies, and disappointment with the European Central Bank’s latest stimulus measures, have conspired to unsettle the UK benchmark index this week.

Shares in Tesco fell 2.5 percent, the top decliner in the FTSE 100 index, with traders pointing to rumours on the Financial Times’ Alphaville chatroom that a 3 billion pound ($4.82 billion) rights issue was being considered among plans to revive its fortunes. Tesco declined to comment.

However, mid-cap Debenhams gained 3.7 percent after Britain’s biggest sporting goods chain Sports Direct said it had acquired a further 4.6 percent stake in the department store company.

Investors hope that the third-quarter earnings season, which will gather pace after a couple of weeks in Europe and is likely to be good, will provide some clearer direction to the market.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said the market faced several headwinds such as the slow pace of Chinese economic growth, geopolitical tensions and concerns of a U.S. interest rate hike.

“The things holding the market back are fairly self-evident, but in terms of positive catalysts one possibility may be the forthcoming Q3 reporting season,” he said. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen and Tricia Wright; Editing by Mark Heinrich)