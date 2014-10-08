FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's FTSE extends losing streak as downgrade hits GKN
October 8, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

UK's FTSE extends losing streak as downgrade hits GKN

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct

* GKN hit by Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrade

* FTSE close to 2014 lows reached in February

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index extended its losing streak on Wednesday, moving towards its 2014 low with engineering group GKN hit by a broker downgrade.

Concerns about a global economic slowdown weighed on stock markets worldwide, and the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.3 percent, or 15.81 points, at 6,479.77 in early trade. It reached 6,416.72 points in February.

GKN was the worst-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms, falling 3.9 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch cut its rating on the group to “underperform” from “buy”.

Traders attributed the pullback on global equity markets to a decision on Tuesday by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to cut its global growth forecasts.

Further evidence of economic malaise came from data on Wednesday showing a slight weakening in growth in the services sector of China, the world’s second-largest economy and the top global consumer of metals.

“The catalyst for the global sell-off on this occasion appears to be the IMF’s decision to revise down global growth forecasts for this year and next by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively,” said Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.

“This is effectively just the straw that broke the camel’s back. It says a lot about how investors perceive the levels that we’ve been trading at if everyone’s fingers are on the trigger and at the first sign of negativity, we get heavy selling,” added Erlam.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar felt the FTSE could still rally into the end of 2014.

“As long as we do not fall below this year’s lows, I would still be looking at cautiously buying around these levels,” he added.

European stock markets have been propped up by expectations of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB), while the British stock market has also been helped by signs of mergers and acquisitions activity. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
