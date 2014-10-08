Britain's FTSE down for 2nd day on Ebola, growth worries

* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct

* easyJet, Tui hit by concerns about Ebola outbreak

* Spirent’s warning adds to macro gloom

By Liisa Tuhkanen and Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s main equity index fell for a second day on Wednesday as worries about the worst Ebola outbreak on record hit travel firms and a new profit warning added to recent gloomy corporate updates and economic data.

Shares in leisure travel company Tui Travel and airline easyJet fell 1.4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, extending the previous day’s falls, on concern that Ebola could continue its spread into Europe after a confirmed case in Madrid.

Gert Zonneveld, co-head of research at Panmure Gordon, said the selloff in airlines’ shares may be overdone as it would take substantial evidence of people changing travel plans because of Ebola for the epidemic to have a material impact on profits.

“Historically with things like (the 2003 outbreak of) Sars we did see impact on travel, but that impact has typically been fairly short-lived and share prices have recovered from that fairly quickly,” Zonneveld said. “At this stage it seems hugely overdone.”

Mid-cap telecoms testing company Spirent Communication tumbled 7 percent as it became the latest UK company to issue a profit warning, blaming a subdued performance in the United States and China.

The warning, which follows guidance cuts by supermarket Tesco and sweetener maker Tate & Lyle in recent weeks, further strained investor confidence in lofty profit expectations for London-listed companies, which trade at a premium to their continental peers.

It also added to concerns about a global economic slowdown after a raft of weak data from economies from China to Germany and a cut to the International Monetary Fund’s global growth estimates on Tuesday.

At 1108 GMT, the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2 percent, or 13.21 points, at 6,482.37 points, coming off its intra-day low of 6,453.81 points as U.S. futures pointed to a steady start on Wall Street.

“The catalyst for the global sell-off on this occasion appears to be the IMF’s decision to revise down global growth forecasts,” said Alpari UK market analyst Craig Erlam.

“This is effectively just the straw that broke the camel’s back. It says a lot about how investors perceive the levels that we’ve been trading at if everyone’s fingers are on the trigger and at the first sign of negativity, we get heavy selling,” added Erlam. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)