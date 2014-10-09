Mining stocks lead FTSE 100 higher on Fed minutes booster

* U.S. Fed minutes boost equities worldwide

* FTSE 100 rises 0.8 pct, mining stocks outperform

* FTSE still down about 3 pct since start of 2014

* Nomura downgrade depresses Vodafone

* Numis upgrade lifts Randgold

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index bounced on Thursday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a longer period lifted stock markets worldwide.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen to near 8-month lows at the start of October, rose 0.8 percent, or 50.11 points, to 6,532.35 points by 0759 GMT.

The FTSE 350 Mining Index, which has fallen nearly 6 percent this year on worries over lower iron prices and a possible Chinese economic slowdown, outperformed to rise 1.9 percent as the Fed’s minutes boosted metals prices.

The minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 16-17 meeting showed concerns from the U.S. central bank that the rising dollar could slow a needed rebound in inflation, signalling that the U.S. may offer cheap capital for industry and investors for longer.

The Fed minutes also highlighted economic turmoil in Europe and Asia as an extra factor behind the Fed’s stance towards keeping an accommodative policy in place for the near future.

The FTSE 100 remains some 5.5 percent below a 2014 peak of 6,904.28 points reached in early September, and is down 3.3 percent since the start of 2014.

Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry said that while the FTSE could hit 6,700-6,800 by the end of 2014, uncertainty over political fallout from sectarian wars in the Middle East could prevent the FTSE from returning to the 6,900 point level.

“The Fed minutes are definitely boosting equities today, but I think there’s too much geopolitical tension going on to allow the FTSE to return to its previous highs,” he said.

Gold mining group Randgold Resources rose 6.4 percent, making it the top FTSE performer in percentage terms, as Numis Securities raised its rating to “buy” from “add”.

However, mobile telecommunications group Vodafone fell 0.7 percent after investment bank Nomura cut its rating on to “reduce” from “neutral”, arguing Vodafone could be affected by greater competition within its sector. (Additional reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Louise Ireland)