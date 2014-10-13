FTSE recovers from lows as Chinese data boosts mining shares

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes 0.4 percent higher * Mining companies rally following Chinese trade data * Charts signal further weakness in short term By Atul Prakash LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose from a 15-month low on Monday, propelled by a rally in mining stocks, after China reported better-than-expected data on trade. The UK mining index surged 3.4 percent, the biggest one-day percentage jump in more than a year, after China said its exports rose 15 percent in September and copper imports rose nearly as much, encouraging investors that demand was holding up in the world's top metals consumer. Anglo American, Randgold Resources, Rio Tinto, Fresnillo and BHP Billiton, up 2.9 to 4.7 percent, were among the top gainers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index. Anglo American was also helped by more reports of potential asset sales in Chile, and Rio Tinto got some help from a report saying its stock may rise as much as 20 percent in the next year. However, fund managers and analysts advised caution. Investors were taking advantage of an 18 percent drop in the UK mining index in the past two months on global growth concerns and a firmer dollar, they said. "The reason for the mining shares being up today is better trade data from China. We are seeing some cheap buying because they have been badly hit over the last few weeks," John B Smith, senior fund manager at Brown Shipley, said. "But the message still is to stay underweight. We still haven't had enough confirmation that the global growth prospects are attractive and that China is completely out of the woods. And we are not seeing any sustained recovery in commodity and metals prices." Weak European data and the winding down of the Fed's monetary stimulus have hit global equities over the past week. The IMF's member countries said on Saturday bold action was needed to bolster the global recovery. Underscoring the fragile nature of the European economy, S&P on Friday lowered its ratings outlook on France. Britain's benchmark blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent higher at 6,366.24 points after falling earlier in the session as far as 6,294.64, its lowest level in 15 months. Charts suggested the index, which has fallen about 8 percent in three weeks, might drop further. The FTSE 100's next support level was seen at around 6,023 points, its June 2013 low, after it broke out of an ascending trend that began last year. Concerns about global growth hit chipmakers, with ARM Holdings extending its previous session's decline, down 2.4 percent following a sales warning by Microchip Technology last week. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa, editing by John Stonestreet and Larry King)