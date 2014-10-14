Rise in mining stocks lifts Britain's FTSE off 15-month lows

* FTSE 100 closes up 0.4 pct at 6,392.68 points

* Mining sector buoyed by rise in price of copper

* Low oil price helps Intl Consolidated Airlines Group

* Burberry warns of tougher business conditions, stock falls

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A rise in major mining stocks, coupled with solid U.S. corporate results, enabled Britain’s top equity index to rise off 15-month lows on Tuesday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had been pegged back near those lows for much of the day, but then rose after the U.S. stock market was boosted by robust results from Wall Street bank Citigroup and diversified healthcare company Johnson & Johnson.

The late rally enabled the FTSE to close up by 0.4 percent, or 26.44 points, at 6,392.68 points.

“I would err on the buy case here,” said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.

Afsar said he would look to buy the FTSE around current levels up to 6,450 points, with a “stop-loss” order to halt any more buying if the FTSE fell to 6,300 points.

Miners added the most points to the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 350 Mining index rose 1.9 percent as copper prices reached a two-week high on confidence about the outlook for demand from China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, due to plans for more Chinese infrastructure projects.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, which runs British Airways and Iberia airlines, also advanced 4.8 percent following a further fall in the price of oil, which is the main cost burden for airlines.

However, luxury goods group Burberry dropped 3.7 percent after the company warned that conditions in some of its markets, including China, had worsened during the second quarter.

The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, which marked its highest level since early 2000.

However, the index has since lost ground and is down 5.5 percent since the start of 2014, as concerns have increased about the fragile state of the European economy given weak data coming out of Germany.

While the FTSE had managed to rebound off its earlier lows, Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides remained cautious over the near-term outlook.

“I would advise clients to sell the FTSE on rallies,” he said. (additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Susan Fenton)