UK FTSE heads for steepest 2-day fall since 2011

* FTSE 100 down 1.9 pct, heads for steepest 2-day fall since 2011

* Index down nearly 12 pct from Sept peak

* Shire slumps again as AbbVie gets cold feet over deal

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index was heading for its steepest two-day fall in three years on Thursday as investors stampeded out of global equities on concerns about an economic slowdown and political instability in Greece.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.9 percent at 6,096.17 points, having hit its lowest level since June 2013 at 6,072 points earlier. The index’s 4.6 percent fall over the past two days is the steepest since the height of the euro zone debt crisis in October 2011.

It was the same type of crisis concerns that were rattling the market on Thursday, with Greek bonds and stocks plunging for two days now on concern about Athens’s plan to exit its bailout more than a year ahead of schedule and the threat of early elections next year.

A raft of weak global economic data recently has also hit global equities, which have climbed to high valuations as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds down its asset-buying programme.

An MSCI index of UK shares was trading at 13.6 percent times its expected earnings before the rout started, its highest multiple since 2005, Datastream data showed.

Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments, said he was “short” the FTSE - betting on future falls - for the near-term.

“We’re still bearish in the short term,” he said.

Easton said the FTSE could drop to 6,050 in October but he expected it to rally in December back up to 6,600 to 6,800 points.

With the index now down nearly 12 percent since hitting its highest level since 2000 in early September, longer-term investors were starting to eye the potential for a rebound.

“I don’t think there is any real, clear thing that is creating this anxiety,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi, who has a net long position in equities.

“It seems (this is due to) general fears and people worried about the valuation so I think we’re going to start to see a bounce fairly shortly.”

Among single stocks, Shire slid 9.3 percent to 3,639 pence, adding to a 22 percent drop on Wednesday, after U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie recommended that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire in the wake of a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.

“The AbbVie deal does look dead in the immediate future. But Shire is still a quality business, and once the dust settles on this, I’d be looking to buy back into Shire shares at around 35 pounds,” said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)