UK FTSE recovers on Fed hopes; Shire lags as AbbVie drops bid

(Updates prices at settle)

* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct, claws back most of its daily losses

* Index down 10 pct from Sept peak

* Shire slumps again as AbbVie gets cold feet over deal

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index cut most of its daily losses to close just a shade lower on Thursday as a Federal Reserve official raised the idea of a continuation of the central bank’s asset purchase programme.

The FTSE 100 closed down just 0.3 percent at 6,195.91 points after hitting its lowest level since June 2013 at 6,072 points earlier in the session.

The index was rebounding from deep in oversold territory, based on widely-used momentum indicators such as the Relative Strength Index, which compares the size of rises and falls.

The bounce gathered momentum from the head of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank saying the U.S. central bank may want to keep up its bond-buying stimulus for now given a drop in inflation expectations.

“That Bullard comment really gave it a lift,” Will Hedden, a trader at IG, said.

Among single stocks, Shire slid 7.3 percent to 3,718 pence, adding to a 22 percent drop on Wednesday, after U.S. pharmaceutical company AbbVie recommended that shareholders vote against its $55 billion takeover of Shire after a U.S. government move to curb deals designed to cut high taxes.

“The AbbVie deal does look dead in the immediate future. But Shire is still a quality business, and once the dust settles on this, I’d be looking to buy back into Shire shares at around 35 pounds,” said Central Markets trading analyst Joe Neighbour.

Global equities have been pummelled by concerns about global economic growth as the Fed prepares to wind down its asset-purchase programme this month.

With the FTSE now down nearly 11 percent since hitting its highest level since 2000 in early September, longer-term investors were starting to eye the potential for a rebound.

“I don’t think there is any real, clear thing that is creating this anxiety,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi, who has a net long position in equities.

“It seems (this is due to) general fears and people worried about the valuation so I think we’re going to start to see a bounce fairly shortly.”

Influential fund manager Neil Woodford also said the bulk of the selloff was likely over and, while investors were reassessing their economic forecasts, any comparison to the 2008 global crisis was inappropriate.

“(In 2008) there were major concerns about the banking system and whether they would open on a Monday. The crisis today is not about that at all,” Woodford said in a video update to clients.

“My gut instinct is we are in the teeth of a pretty aggressive sell off but may be through the more acute phase.” (Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)