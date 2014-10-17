FTSE bounces back from 15-month low, Rolls-Royce slumps

* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 1 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index bounced back from a 15-month low in cautious trading on Friday as some investors took advantage of “oversold” technical levels and concerns about the pace of U.S. economic recovery eased.

However, British engineer Rolls-Royce fell 8 percent after warning that it would not return to growth next year, having previously said that it would.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 1 percent to 6,256.89 points by 0807 GMT, after falling about 5 percent in the first four days of the week to its lowest level since the middle of 2013. It was headed for its fourth straight week of losses.

Friday’s gains were built on a late recovery in the index on Thursday on encouraging U.S. industrial output and jobless claims data and after St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said the Fed may keep up its bond-buying stimulus since inflation expectations had fallen.

“Economic data from the United States was broadly positive, whilst the recent significant fall in the oil price effectively eases costs for both consumers and industry going forward. Comments from Fed member Bullard have also provided support,” Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Analysts said technical factors also supported the market after the relative strength index for the FTSE 100 index fell below 30 this week. An index is seen technically “oversold” if its RSI drops below 30. However, caution prevailed.

“After hitting a key support level yesterday and bouncing off it, the FTSE is in a consolidation mode. Key resistance exists at around 6,440, so until we climb above that I‘m not sure we’re out of the woods,” Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles Stanley, said.

Among sectors, the UK oil and gas index rose 1.9 percent after falling sharply in the previous three sessions as oil prices steadied after hefty losses. (Editing by Susan Fenton)