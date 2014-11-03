Weak utility stocks and HSBC peg back UK's FTSE 100

* Investec puts out “sell” note on top utility stocks

* HSBC weakens after profits miss expectations

* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index fell on Monday, breaking a four-day winning streak, led by drops in major utility stocks and in global banking group HSBC.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.6 percent at 6,505.70 points going into the close of the trading session. Last week, it had extended a rebound off 15-month lows reached in October.

Utility stocks dominated the list of the FTSE’s worst-performing shares.

British Gas owner Centrica fell 2.4 percent, while SSE and United Utilities both weakened by 1.5 percent and Severn Trent fell 1.2 percent.

Traders said the sector had been hit by a negative note from Investec, which started its coverage of United Utilities and Severn Trent with a “sell” rating.

They added that utilities had fallen out of favour as a result of last week’s stock market rebound, which led investors to prefer sectors that tend to outperform in a rising market, such as banks, over more defensive plays such as utility stocks.

“I‘m still a fan of the utility stocks due to their chunky dividend yields, but I wouldn’t buy them at current levels,” Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said.

HSBC‘S PROFITS FALL

HSBC shares fell by around 2 percent to 626.90 pence after the bank missed expectations with a 12 percent drop in underlying third-quarter earnings.

It also set aside $378 million to cover a potential settlement with a British regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets.

“The results are OK, but I wouldn’t want to buy them at these levels. I’d rather buy HSBC shares around the 600 pence level. There are still too many ongoing regulatory issues with them,” Beaufort Securities sales trader Basil Petrides said.

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked back stock markets.

The index then rebounded last week, but it remains down by around 3 percent since the start of 2014. (additional reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Keiron Henderson and Jane Baird)