Decline in oil and gas stocks weigh on Britain's FTSE 100

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s top equity index edged into positive territory on Tuesday despite losses in heavily weighted oil and gas stocks after the price of Brent crude oil slid to its lowest level for four years.

Falls in the oil and gas sector took 23 points off the blue-chip FTSE 100 index which was up 0.05 percent at 6,491.26 at 1059 GMT. Corporate reports provided support to the market.

Tullow Oil fell by 3.1 percent with heavyweights Shell and BP both down over 2 percent, as Brent crude fell near $82 a barrel - extending losses to a fourth session after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut prices to the United States.

The FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Index weakened by 2.3 percent.

“The energy markets are pressing down energy stocks like BP and Shell, which is a weight on the index. The key question is how long Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries hold out,” Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets, said, referring to a major bloc of oil producing countries.

“If the price drops below $75 dollars, they might be forced to cut production, but at the moment they’re just fighting for market share.”

The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to 15-month lows in October as weak European economic data, and worries about deflation caused by low oil prices, knocked back stock markets.

Further weakness in Europe pegged back shares again on Tuesday, as the EU Commission cut its expected growth for the euro zone’s biggest economies, knocking shares across the continent.

“The FTSE has been coming under pressure as this weakness in Europe feeds through, and given how much the UK exports to Europe, it has been feeling the effects of this continued stagnation,” CMC’s Lawler said.

Among company reports was Legal & General which rose 2 percent after the company generated 12 percent more cash in the first nine months of 2014 than a year ago, as corporate annuity sales helped cushion the impact of changes to rules for individual savers.

Imperial Tobacco advanced 3.5 percent, dragging up the shares of its rival British American Tobacco by 1.2 percent.

Even though Imperial Tobacco posted lower revenues and profits, the company’s decision to commit to raising its dividend by at least 10 percent in the next fiscal year helped to lift its shares.

“The large tobacco firms are a safe place to park cash to get some dividend income in a choppy market environment,” said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)